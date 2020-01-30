Florine Simmons Manson
August 14, 1969 - January 24, 2020
Florine Simmons Manson, 50, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 24, at her home surround by family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, 1:00 PM, January 29, 2020 at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 869 Saint James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Visitation with the family begins at 12:00 PM. The 2nd Funeral Service held in GA on Friday 2:00 PM, January 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Gray, 134 W Clinton St., Gray GA 31032. Visitation with the family begins at 1:00 PM. Florine was born August 14, 1969 to the parentage of Gloria Simmons and the late Walter Simmons Sr. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carmen Manson, her father, Walter Simmons Sr and father-in-law, Charlie Manson Sr. Florine never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. She was happy to make conversations with anyone and to make them smile and laugh. Florine received an Associate of Arts in Foreign Languages from Macon State College, 1996. She was an author and poet. She had her own publishing company called Carmenita Books. She is survived by her devoted husband and caregiver, Clifford Manson of 31 years and one dear son, Califf Alexander Manson of Goose Creek, SC. Mother, Gloria Simmons of Gray, GA. Two brothers, Walter Simmons Jr, and Sedrick Duehart of Gray, GA, and one sister, Sharon Simmons of Gray, GA; Mother-in-law, Annie Manson of Haddock, GA, and a host of uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.mcalister-smith.com
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020