Floyd Eugene Piper
October 14, 1950 - October 1, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Floyd Eugene Piper joined his beloved wife, Peggy, in Heaven on the morning of Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was 68 years old.
Floyd was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia, on October 14, 1950, to the late Joseph Hollis and Catherine Hunter Piper. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force Reserve and retired from a number of years in the automotive sales industry. Floyd was a devoted car enthusiast who loved gardening, traveling to the beach, and spending time with family and friends. He was a former member of Bonaire United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert D. Piper.
Floyd is survived by his loving children, Rachael Piper Dooley (Jason) of Cumming and Neal Piper (Valeria) of Charlottesville, Virginia; grandchildren, Kyle Dooley, Ryan Dooley, Noah Piper, and Saphia Piper; brother, James L. Piper of Jasper, Georgia; and companion, Sharon Chrabry and her daughter, Kimberly.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins. A memorial service celebrating Mr. Piper's life will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Bonaire United Methodist Church. Following the service he will be laid to rest next to his wife in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In support of his grandson, Noah, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, the family requests that, instead of flowers, you honor Floyd by donating to the Yellow Door Foundation at www.yellowdoorfdn.org.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019