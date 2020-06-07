Floyd Hunt Sanders
July 2, 1940 - June 5, 2020
Byron, GA- Floyd Hunt Sanders, 79, died June 5, 2020 at his home in Byron, Georgia. Hunt was born on July 2, 1940 in Athens, Georgia, to the late Beverly Barksdale and Myrtle Hunt Sanders. He was proud to have been named for his revolutionary ancestors Uriah Floyd, William Hunt, and Joshua Sanders.
Growing up in Macon, Hunt attended Lanier High School for Boys and later Mercer University. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 1966 and subsequently joined the United States Air Force. He completed his internship at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, followed by flight medicine school at Lackland AFB, Texas. He was stationed at Charleston AFB, South Carolina, and Robins AFB, Georgia, earning the Vietnam Service Medal among other honors.
In 1970, he returned to the Medical College of Georgia for his anesthesia residency program, followed by 34 years practicing anesthesia at Houston Medical Center. There, he served 20 years as chief of anesthesia and 4 years as chief of staff. He was a fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and a past president of the Georgia Society of Anesthesiologists.
After years of private practice, Hunt joined the Air Force Reserve and was deployed to Oman during Desert Storm. He spent ten years of reserve duty as the commander of Detachment 3 of the 13th Contingency Hospital. He retired with the rank of Colonel and rating of Senior Flight Surgeon.
Hunt is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kimberly Nicholson Sanders; five children, F. Hunt Sanders, Jr. (Deanna), Melissa Sanders Blankenship (Russell), Bradley Barksdale Sanders (Tara), Virginia Sanders Clary (Matt), and Sara Grace Sanders; and his eight grandchildren, Samantha (Alex), Brennen, A.J., Kate, Hunt III, Walt, Turner, and Sophie. He is also survived by his friend and former wife, Lynne Bradley Sanders. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Dr. Beverly Barksdale Sanders, Jr.
At the family's request, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204 or the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Floyd Hunt Sanders
July 2, 1940 - June 5, 2020
Byron, GA- Floyd Hunt Sanders, 79, died June 5, 2020 at his home in Byron, Georgia. Hunt was born on July 2, 1940 in Athens, Georgia, to the late Beverly Barksdale and Myrtle Hunt Sanders. He was proud to have been named for his revolutionary ancestors Uriah Floyd, William Hunt, and Joshua Sanders.
Growing up in Macon, Hunt attended Lanier High School for Boys and later Mercer University. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 1966 and subsequently joined the United States Air Force. He completed his internship at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, followed by flight medicine school at Lackland AFB, Texas. He was stationed at Charleston AFB, South Carolina, and Robins AFB, Georgia, earning the Vietnam Service Medal among other honors.
In 1970, he returned to the Medical College of Georgia for his anesthesia residency program, followed by 34 years practicing anesthesia at Houston Medical Center. There, he served 20 years as chief of anesthesia and 4 years as chief of staff. He was a fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and a past president of the Georgia Society of Anesthesiologists.
After years of private practice, Hunt joined the Air Force Reserve and was deployed to Oman during Desert Storm. He spent ten years of reserve duty as the commander of Detachment 3 of the 13th Contingency Hospital. He retired with the rank of Colonel and rating of Senior Flight Surgeon.
Hunt is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kimberly Nicholson Sanders; five children, F. Hunt Sanders, Jr. (Deanna), Melissa Sanders Blankenship (Russell), Bradley Barksdale Sanders (Tara), Virginia Sanders Clary (Matt), and Sara Grace Sanders; and his eight grandchildren, Samantha (Alex), Brennen, A.J., Kate, Hunt III, Walt, Turner, and Sophie. He is also survived by his friend and former wife, Lynne Bradley Sanders. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Dr. Beverly Barksdale Sanders, Jr.
At the family's request, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204 or the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Floyd Hunt Sanders
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 7, 2020.