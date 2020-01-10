Floyd L. Martin
12/31/1932 - 01/08/2020
Dublin, GA- Floyd L. Martin, 89, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home at Dublin Place. Family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 Noon in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley with Rev. Taylor Carter officiating.
Born in Lakeland, Florida, to the late Lloyd William Martin and Lera Gertrude Bibby Martin, Mr. Martin served two years in the Army as a member of the 162nd Tank Battalion in Germany, and six years in the Georgia National Guard in Perry. He worked with his parents at Lloyd's Tire Shop and was the owner and operator of Recreation Billiard Parlor. He was a real estate agent and insurance agent with Marion A. Allen Inc., and after moving to Dublin, he worked with Hill Realty.
Survivors include his sons, Derrell Martin (Licia) of Musella and Tracy Martin (Jennifer) of Pike County; granddaughter, Kaila Martin of Columbus; brother in law, James Harold Presley of Hillsboro; nephews, David Gay (Jo Ann) of Dublin and James Presley (Amy) of Hillsboro; niece, Jackie Bowen (Scott) of Pendergrass; great niece, Jennifer Veal (Justin) of Dublin, Ansley Bowen and Aston Bowen; and great great nephews, Jason Veal and Jacob Veal. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Louise Presley Martin, a grandson, Stephen Martin, and sister, Margaret Gay.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Floyd L. Martin
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020