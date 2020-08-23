1/
Floyd Stillwell
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd Stillwell
December 27, 1931 - August 15, 2020
Juliette, GA- Floyd Coleman Stillwell, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Coleman was born in Macon, Georgia. He graduated from Lanier High School, after which he served in the National Guard.
Coleman worked for 13 years for Central of Georgia Railroad. He retired after 32 years as electrical inspector for the City of Macon, after which he worked for the Loan Department of BB&T bank. He also had his own business, Andy's Advertising, for years.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sarah Tinker Stillwell, and by his sons Harold Stillwell of Juliette, GA, David Stillwell of Jackson, GA, Cliff Stillwell of Lizella, GA, and Tim Stillwell of Macon, GA, along with 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.


View the online memorial for Floyd Stillwell



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved