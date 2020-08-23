Floyd Stillwell
December 27, 1931 - August 15, 2020
Juliette, GA- Floyd Coleman Stillwell, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Coleman was born in Macon, Georgia. He graduated from Lanier High School, after which he served in the National Guard.
Coleman worked for 13 years for Central of Georgia Railroad. He retired after 32 years as electrical inspector for the City of Macon, after which he worked for the Loan Department of BB&T bank. He also had his own business, Andy's Advertising, for years.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sarah Tinker Stillwell, and by his sons Harold Stillwell of Juliette, GA, David Stillwell of Jackson, GA, Cliff Stillwell of Lizella, GA, and Tim Stillwell of Macon, GA, along with 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
