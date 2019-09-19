Foch Cummings Jr.
10/08/1939 - 09/17/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Foch Cummings Jr., 79, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church, 1502 Knoxville Street in Fort Valley, with Rev. Bryan McPherson officiating. Family will greet friends immediately following the service. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Crawford County to the late Foch and Ruby Cummings Sr., Foch was a member of Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church and had served in the National Guard. He became interested in carpentry at a young age and built the cabinets in the first Wanderlodge made at Blue Bird Body Company. For 45 years, he served the Middle Georgia area, making numerous life long friends through his business Cummings Builders and achieved the status of Master Carpenter. Foch's greatest devotion was to his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather. His favorite hobby was sports shooting and he was a long time member of the Fort Valley Gun Club, holding various offices within the club.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Ann; their children, Jeff and Lee Ann Cummings and John and Mary Cummings, all of Reynolds; grandchildren, Rebekah, Ezra, Austin, Jake, and Suzannah; brother and sister in law, Steve and Frances Cummings of Milledgeville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. He is preceded in death by a son, Glen, and a brother, Butch.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Foch Cummings Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019