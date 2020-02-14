Forrest Chambers Garrison
June 14, 1944 - February 9, 2020
McRae, GA- Forrest Chambers Garrison, 75, of Chattanooga, TN, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, following a brief illness. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 2 P.M. at Midway United Methodist Church, McRae, Georgia. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Garrison is survived by four siblings: J. Marcus Garrison of McRae, Priscilla (Jon) Bertolet of Brenham, TX, Frankie (Jim) Day of Dublin, GA, and Ruth (Albert) Jenkins of Charleston SC, six nieces and nephews, seven great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vaughnfh.com.
Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020