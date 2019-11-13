Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Forrester "Forrest" Wright Mercier

January 20, 1994 - November 7, 2019

Kathleen, GA- Forrester "Forrest" Wright Mercier, 25, passed away on November 7, 2019, in Atlanta, GA, after a brief illness.

He was born on January 20, 1994, in Warner Robins, GA, to Mark and Emily Mercier.

He is survived by his loving parents and his brother Tucker (presently attending the University of Notre Dame), all of Warner Robins, GA; his grandparents Louise and Wright Smisson (Warner Robins) and Dolores Mercier (Rolling Prairie, IN); and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ray Mercier, and his uncle, Drake Smisson.

Forrest graduated as Valedictorian from Houston County High School in 2012.

He is a 2017 Georgia Tech Electrical Engineering graduate and made his home in Atlanta, GA after graduation. He was actively involved while a student at Georgia Tech. He is a President's Scholar, a member of the Honors Program, and Denning Technology & Management (T&M) Program graduate. He is an alumni member of the Chi Phi fraternity and spent most football Saturdays with his Chi Phi brothers. He was employed as a Merchandise Planner and Data Analyst for Corporate Headquarters of The Home Depot.

Forrest lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every minute. He was kind, intelligent, funny and was a true friend to many. He was an adventurous soul and loved to travel. He loved everyone he met and loved making memories with his family and friends. He truly lived a big and wonderful life.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. There will also be a short visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., at McCullough Funeral Home.

Honorary pallbearers will be Forrest's family and friends.

Forrest was a dedicated and passionate Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech fan. The family requests that attendees wear his sports team colors or attire to Thursday's visitation.

Contributions can be made to a Georgia Tech scholarship fund in memory of Forrest. All donations should be made payable to the Georgia Tech Foundation Inc., and mailed to 760 Spring Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308. Please indicate on the memo line "Forrester "Forrest" Wright Mercier Scholarship Fund." Online donations can be made by going to this link

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.





View the online memorial for Forrester "Forrest" Wright Mercier





