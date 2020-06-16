Foy Delano "Dell" Elkins Jr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Foy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Foy Delano "Dell" Elkins, Jr.
June 23, 1950 - June 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Foy Delano Elkins, Jr. passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery, 1200 Moseley Road, Macon, GA 31220. Rev. Josh Gale will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the graveside.
Dell, the son of the late Foy Delano Elkins, Sr. and Elizabeth Ross Elkins was born June 23, 1950 in Macon, Georgia. He was retired from the Coliseum Hospital and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Christmas time for the Coliseum Hospital.
Dell is survived by his sister, Cathy Marion; uncle, Joe Ross; three god daughters; cousins, Bo and Lucy Parks, Linda Scott, Gail and Larry McKinney and Jeff and Diane Ross, Ken Ross and Lyn Gabriel.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Foy Delano "Dell" Elkins, Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Midway Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Midway Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lewis Simmons
June 15, 2020
He alway called me LU LU . WE ALL WILL MISS YOU MAN.
Lewis Simmons
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved