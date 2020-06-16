Foy Delano "Dell" Elkins, Jr.
June 23, 1950 - June 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Foy Delano Elkins, Jr. passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery, 1200 Moseley Road, Macon, GA 31220. Rev. Josh Gale will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the graveside.
Dell, the son of the late Foy Delano Elkins, Sr. and Elizabeth Ross Elkins was born June 23, 1950 in Macon, Georgia. He was retired from the Coliseum Hospital and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus at Christmas time for the Coliseum Hospital.
Dell is survived by his sister, Cathy Marion; uncle, Joe Ross; three god daughters; cousins, Bo and Lucy Parks, Linda Scott, Gail and Larry McKinney and Jeff and Diane Ross, Ken Ross and Lyn Gabriel.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 16, 2020.