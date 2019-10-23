Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances C. Hough. View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Liberty UMC Send Flowers Obituary



8/10/1933 - 10/21/2019

Macon, GA- Frances C. Hough, 86, of Macon, GA went home on October 21, 2019.

She was born in Macon on August 10, 1933 to the late Robert and Ophelia Clark. She is survived by her husband, Frank Hough, and her daughter, Sylvia (Bobby) Tucker; grandchildren, Jamie Hough, Shannon (Leslie) Hough, Kasey (Keith) Young, Chris Jones, Amanda (Rodney) Vaughn, Joshua (Christy) Tucker, several great grandchildren, and her step-sister June. She is preceded in death by three children; Steven Hough, Mickey Hough, and Dorothy Jones; siblings, "Sister," "Bubba," Sue, Irma, Marjorie, Tommy, "Millie," and "C.B."; step-brother Donald, and step-mother Eudell.

Fran lovingly raised her 4 children and worked 30 years as a crossing guard at Burghard Elementary. She put in many volunteer hours between shifts, made countless friends along the way, and loved each student as if they were her own. She saw someone she knew everywhere she went, and she never met a stranger. Virtually everyone called her "Noona," a beloved nickname from her grandkids.

Her interests were wide-reaching; she loved drawing, camping, and decorating for the holidays. Her shelves were lined with trinkets and heirlooms, including far too many bells and roosters to count. She even collected rocks from around the globe.

If anything can be said of Frances, she was genuinely good-natured. She hummed to herself, welcomed all who came through the door, and gladly helped anyone as needed. She had "in" jokes and silly remarks for every occasion. She was also the queen of back-handed compliments. Her phone calls were rarely shorter than an hour, and we wouldn't have wanted it any other way. If you knew her, you would never forget her. She was our sunshine.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, 777 Hemlock Street, MSC 78, Macon, GA 31201.

A visitation will be held October 23 at Snow's Memorial Chapel on 746 Cherry St between 6 and 8 PM.

Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.





