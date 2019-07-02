FRANCES C. LAMBERTH
PERRY, GA- Frances C. Lamberth, 87, passed away peacefully early on Monday, July 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at Second Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation. A Private Family Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Flowers will be gratefully accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Second Memorial Baptist Church, 1845 Kings Chapel Road, Perry, GA 31069 or to the donor's favorite charity.
Mrs. Frances was born in Patterson, Georgia, to the late James and Ethel Harper Colly. She was a long-time member of Second Memorial Baptist Church and was a homemaker all of her life. Mrs. Frances enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and cooking. She was a simple, southern lady with a huge heart who was loved by so many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Jordan Brown, Jr., Wallace Cotton, and Charlie Lamberth; four brothers; three sisters; and a step-son, Lee Cotton.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Mrs. Frances are her loving and devoted children, Glenda McLeod (Bobby) of Milledgeville, Allen Brown of Perry, and Sandra Bauldree (Larry) of Perry; her step-children, Henry Cotton and Patsy Lamberth; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on July 2, 2019