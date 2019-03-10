Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Campbell "Elaine" Lane. View Sign



February 11, 1952 - March 8, 2019

Gray, GA- Frances "Elaine" Campbell Lane, of Gray, was called suddenly to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 8, 2019. Mrs. Lane was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Charlotte Campbell. Born in Macon, GA in 1952, Elaine graduated from Southwest High School where she played in the Southwest Marching Band. Mrs. Lane was a retired revenue agent for the state of Georgia, where she truly enjoyed the many friends that she worked alongside. Elaine was the true definition of a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She never met a stranger and leaves behind countless friends that she has made through life, all of which surely has a story to tell. Mrs. Lane was a devoted Christian who believed in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of Sardis Church. She remains an active volunteer in the Jones County Youth Athletics where she served the role of a board member, coach and most notably Team Mom through the years with her children and now her grandboys.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Hart's in Gray. Pastors Carol and Rick Mora and Darron Turner officiating. Burial will follow at the Gordon Cemetery, Highway 18 West, Gray, GA. The family will greet friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Sunday, March 11, 2019, at Hart's in Gray, or at the home, 181 Plentitude Church Road, Gray, GA 31032.

Survivors: Loving husband of 43 years, David Lane; Son, Matthew Lane; Daughter, Rhonda Crumbley; Sister, Jan (Cliff) Carroll; Brother-in-law, Charlie (Janice) Lane; Sister-in-laws, Peggy Ridgeway, Cheryl Garrett and Betty Lane; 5 grandsons, Dylan, Reid and Ryder Crumbley, Holden and Matthew Lane, Jr., Several nieces and nephews: Special niece, Mallory Doolittle; Special nephew, Shaw (Ana) Doolittle; Special friend, Virginia McDade, and countless other friends she made through her life.

