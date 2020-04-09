Frances Elizabeth "Beth" (Ellerbee) Candelaria
June 5, 1934 - April 7, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Frances Elizabeth "Beth" (Ellerbee) Candelaria, 85, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The family will have an online memorial service on a later date.
Beth was born on June 5, 1934, in Macon, Georgia. Her entire life was dedicated to taking care of others. Beth offered her home to foster children and also as a safe house for battered women and their children. She was an active member with the National Organization for Women, where she was one of only six people nationally to be paid for their services. Beth later worked as a caregiver with Hospice Home Care. She loved to write and practiced in alternative spirituality. Beth's family was her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, James David Ellerbee and Frances Lynch Ellerbee; and sister, Joyce Turner.
Beth is survived by her daughters, Terry Adamson (Jon), Robin Bateman (Bryan), Renee Jones, and Lisa Bartlett (Forrest); sons, Randy Candelaria (Susie) and Joe Candelaria; eleven amazing grandchildren; three amazing great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Ellerbee; and many nieces and nephews.
