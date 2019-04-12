Frances Ellen "Tiny" Waldrep Daniel
January 29, 1941 - April 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Frances Ellen "Tiny" Waldrep Daniel, 78, of Macon, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Len Strozier and the Reverend Larry Waldrep officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park.
Ellen was a long-time member and hostess at Cherokee Heights Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Wesley Randall Daniel and her son, Derick Daniel.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Dee (Tim) Tidwell, of Macon; son, Casey (Kris) Daniel, of Macon; daughter-in-law, Fran Daniel; 11 grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Howell, of South Carolina and Sue (Larue) Fountain, of Rentz, Georgia.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Frances Ellen "Tiny" Waldrep Daniel
Hart's Petuary - Macon
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
(478) 256-0494
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2019