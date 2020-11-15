Frances English Moore
February 3, 1934 - November 12, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Frances English Moore 86, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.
A Celebration of her Life was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Memorial Garden. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance of the service. The Rev. Bryan Hinson will officiate. The service may be viewed live by visiting www.facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/
Visitation will follow the service with social precautions observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Frances was born in Fort Valley, Georgia to the late Benjamin Dewey and Frances Alexander English. She was preceded in death by her son, Dawson Moore, III, her sister, Arline English Bird and her twin brothers, Dr. Dewey English and the Rev. Ben English. Frances was retired from the Bibb County Board of Education. She was a lifetime educator as a teacher, Assistant Principal and teacher trainer. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Frances and Dawson served with the Peace Corp in St. Vincent Island. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt.
Frances is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Dawson Moore of Macon, daughter, Fran Moore Becker (Richard) of Roswell; daughter-in-law; Susan Plunkett Moore of Macon; grandchildren; Anna Becker McKay (Tim), Alexander Becker (Asami), Leigh Becker Riley (Anthony), great grandchildren; Erin Becker, Ashleigh McKay, Eliza Frances McKay, Mia Becker, Niko Becker, Kai Becker, Lisa Becker, great great grandchild; Genevieve Zamora Rodriquez, along with several nieces and nephews.
