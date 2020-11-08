1/1
Frances Erma Beckham Moxley Dixon
1925 - 2020
Frances Erma Beckham Moxley Dixon
April 6, 1925 - November 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Frances Dixon, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 o'clock, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Macon, Georgia, led by Dr. Laudis H. "Rick" Lanford and Rev. Tony G. Crosby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 6511 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216, Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088, or to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Frances was born in Crawford County Georgia to the late Odessa Corley Beckham Isbell and Athol Curtis Beckham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Dixon; daughter, Paige Moxley Hadden; granddaughter, Stacey Hardy; and two brothers, William Raymond Beckham and Alvin Willard Isbell.
Frances was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. She was employed by Robins Air Force Base until her retirement. Mama loved gardening, cooking, canning, crocheting, and sewing. She loved her family including her extended family in Michigan.
She is survived by her four daughters; Lynn Moxley Griffin (Wayne), Dolores Moxley Lipford (Russell), Denise Moxley Hardy, Melody Moxley Lanni (Romeo); grandchildren, Tammy Griffin Sanchez (Luis), Kimberly Griffin King, James Russell Lipford, III (Angela), Kevin Earl Lipford (Andrea), Jeremy Micah Lipford, and Charlton Andrew Hardy; 11 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; sister, Carol Ford (Jimmy); several nieces and nephews.
Frances's family would like to thank the Heart of Georgia Hospice caregivers for their dedicated service.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Arrangements entrusted to Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
4787883778
