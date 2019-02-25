Frances Harris (1941 - 2019)
  • "My deepest condolences go out to the family. "
    - Debra Simonton
  • "Please allow me to extend my deepest condolences towards..."
  • "My deepest condolences go out to the family. May the God of..."
    - C L
  • "One of the sweetest person I have ever known."
    - Barbara Ann Austin Jackson
  • "My thoughts and prayers to the Harris family and to my..."
    - Jason Harden

Mrs. Frances Wilma Moore Harris
September 23, 1941 - February 22, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Frances Wilma Moore Harris. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Howard Chapel Baptist Church located at 750 Lamar Rd, Macon, GA. 31210. Reverend Cleveland Jarrell will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Holy Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery located at 8241 Thomaston Rd, Macon, GA. 31220. Mrs. Harris leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Joseph Harris; three devoted daughters, Wendy ( Levi Grimes) Brinson, Tanya (Duran) Jackson and Vanessa (Tony)Slocumb; three loving grandchildren, Diara Buckner, Tavesha Jackson and Joseph Bryce Harris; One brother, five sisters, three great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dedicated friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2019
