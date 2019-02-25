Mrs. Frances Wilma Moore Harris
September 23, 1941 - February 22, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Frances Wilma Moore Harris. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Howard Chapel Baptist Church located at 750 Lamar Rd, Macon, GA. 31210. Reverend Cleveland Jarrell will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Holy Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery located at 8241 Thomaston Rd, Macon, GA. 31220. Mrs. Harris leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Joseph Harris; three devoted daughters, Wendy ( Levi Grimes) Brinson, Tanya (Duran) Jackson and Vanessa (Tony)Slocumb; three loving grandchildren, Diara Buckner, Tavesha Jackson and Joseph Bryce Harris; One brother, five sisters, three great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dedicated friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2019