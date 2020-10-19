1/
Frances Imogene McFadden
1934 - 2020
May 26, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Macon , GA- Frances Imogene McFadden, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Corbitt officiating. The family will greet friends following the graveside service.
Frances was born in Atmore, AL to the late Robert and Carrie Hall Blackwell. She was a homemaker and member of Bethany Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Hubert McFadden of Macon, daughter, Martha Ann (Glenn Jerry) Parden of Macon, granddaughter, Courtney Veal and great granddaughter, Evie Veal.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Frances Imogene McFadden



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
