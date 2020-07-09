Frances Jeannette Rhodes
9/1/1939 - 7/6/2020
Hawkinsville, Ga- Frances Jeannette (Brown) Rhodes, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on July 6, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Jeannette was born on September 1, 1939, in Pineview, Georgia to Jimmie and Jean Brown. She married the love of her life, Freddie Rhodes, on February 14, 1960. It brought her great joy earlier this year to celebrate 60 years of marriage with family and friends.
She loved to care for others as was evident in her life's work: as a nurse, as a church secretary at First Baptist Church, and finally as a pastor's wife for 25 years at Westview Baptist Church. She made many gallons of sweet tea and chicken casserole for church events and her grandchildren were always excited to see her bring these with her. In her spare time, she loved to read the Bible and study her Sunday School lesson in order to prepare to share God's love and wisdom with others.
Jeannette is survived by her husband, Freddie Rhodes, and her three loving daughters: Fawn (Joe) Raley, Fran Harrell and Faith (Brian) Adams. She and Freddie were blessed with nine grandsons and one granddaughter: Wesley Raley, Bradley Raley, Timothy Raley, Levi Harrell, Sophia Harrell, Brian Adams, Micah Stewart, Seth Stewart, Luke Adams and Eli Adams; and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind three sisters: Joyce Crumley, Judy Hertz and Jackie (Peggy) Evans.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Jeannette's memory to Legacy Outdoor Ministry, which focuses on building the legacy of Jesus Christ through the great outdoors. Donations can be sent to 132 Browndale Plantation Road, Hawkinsville, Georgia 31036.
Visitation will be held at 1 o'clock on July 9, 2020, at Westview Baptist Church, followed by a memorial service at 2 o'clock.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com
. View the online memorial for Frances Jeannette Rhodes