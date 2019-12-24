Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Graveside service 11:00 AM Byron City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



January 25, 1914 - December 22, 2019

Macon, GA- Frances Jones Tharpe, 105, of Macon, died Sunday, December 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Byron City Cemetery with the Reverend Keith Parks officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Americus, 221 South Lee Street, Americus, GA 31709; or Magnolia Manor League of the Good Samaritan, 2001 South Lee Street, Americus, GA 31709.

Mrs. Tharpe was reared by her grandmother, Mollie Jones, because her own mother died when Mrs. Tharpe was just a month old. At age eight, she moved to live with her father and his new wife in Fort Valley, Georgia, until she graduated from Fort Valley High School. She moved to Milledgeville, where she graduated from Georgia State College for Women in 1934. After marrying Thomas Tharpe, the couple lived in Fort Valley until moving to Middlesboro, Kentucky in 1940, 6 months after their daughter, Jeffie, was born. Ed followed 4 years later. The Tharpes moved to Americus, Georgia in 1950, where Mrs. Tharpe lived until four years ago, when she moved to Macon, Georgia, to Carlyle Place Stafford Suites.

Mrs. Tharpe was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church in Americus, a lifetime member of the Junior Service League, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of the Azalea Garden Club. She taught Sunday school in the primary department.

Mrs. Tharpe is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Tharpe; son-in- law, Rowe T. Wall; mother, Jeffie McDaniel Jones; father, John H. Jones; half-sisters, Mary Jones Banks and Margaret Jones Byers; and great granddaughter, Gardiner Mae Turner.

Mrs. Tharpe is survived by her children, Thomas Edwin (Laurie) Tharpe of Macon and Jeffie Tharpe Wall of Kathleen, Georgia; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Wall, Christopher (Jennifer) Wall, Frances (Chris) Ryan, Carter (Joy) Tharpe, Ansley (Brian Cobb) Tharpe, and Katherine (Bill) Turner; great grandchildren, Thomas Wall, Jonathan Wall, Elizabeth Wall, Rachel Wall, George Wall, James Wall, Laura Frances Ryan, Evie Tharpe, Carter Tharpe, Raines Tharpe, Will Turner, Mac Turner, and Lilly Turner; nephews, Fred Tharpe and Tom Banks; and great nephew, James Hightower.

