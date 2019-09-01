Frances Kendrick Collins
March 15, 1928 - August 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Frances Kendrick Collins, 91, of Gray, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Harts Mortuary, downtown chapel with the Reverend William Rand officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Frances was born in Knoxville, Georgia on March 15, 1928, the daughter of Joseph Milton Kendrick and Bertha Sanders Kendrick Daniels. She was the co-owner of Jackson's Flower Shop, downtown Macon and was a member of the Southside Community Church. Frances was preceded in death by her grandson, Wayne Adkins; two great grandchildren, Daniel Crumpler and Taylor Crumpler; four brothers; and two sisters.
Frances is survived by her four daughters, Bertha Causey Dudley of Macon, Mary Hutto of Barnesville, Jackie Cassetty of Gray, and Edna C. Roberts of Twiggs County; eleven grandchildren, Gene Dudley, Sonya Walker, Alan Dudley, Lisa Perry, Jennifer Cook, Randy Adkins, Lynn Travis, Katrina Crumpler, John Allen Jones, Andrea (Brian) Beattie and Stephen C. Roberts, Jr.; twenty-eight great grandchildren; twenty-eight great-great grandchildren; a sister, Mildred Smith; two brothers, John Kendrick and George Daniels Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 1, 2019