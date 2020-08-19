Frances Mae Church Pierce
March 19, 1927 - August 17, 2020
Gray, GA- Frances Mae Church Pierce, 93, of Macon, passed away peacefully August 17, 2020 with her family by her side. A Funeral service will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Reverend Steve Waldorf officiating. Family will greet friends Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Hart's on Cherry Street.
Frances was born and raised in Ft. Pierce, Florida to the late Alberta L. and Dennis Church. She traveled to Macon to attend nursing school to become part of the WWII Cadet Army Nurse Corps. While in nursing school, the war ended but Frances stayed in Macon. It was at that time that she met the love of her life, the late Palmer Lee Pierce. She and Palmer had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary when he passed in 2010.
She is survived by her children, Carol Pitt (Robert) of Evans, Georgia, Michael Pierce (Elise) of Farmington Georgia, Laurie Ballew (Lin) of Macon Georgia and Tricia Fordham (Jeff) of Gray, Georgia; grandchildren, Amber Batchelor, Leslie Colombraro, Sharon Pitt, Shannon Fordham, Karen Key, Blake Ballew and Cierra Ballew. Frances also had nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Buster Church, Leroy Church, Jimmy Church and Troy Church; and a grandson, Stephen Pierce Fordham.
Frances was a long-time member of Cross Keys United Methodist Church before it's closing in 2012 and is a current member of Riverside United Methodist Church. Frances was a member of the Beaty Gray Sunday School Class and United Methodist Women. She had a passion for working in the yard, crocheting, sewing, arts and crafts, and quilting.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org
