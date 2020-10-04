Frances Muriel Langford MartinJuly 26, 1927 - September 25, 2020Macon, GA- Frances Muriel Langford Martin passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 25, 2020. She was 93 years old. Frances was born July 26, 1927 in Ridgeland, South Carolina, to Joseph Anderson Langford and Daisy Malphrus Langford.Frances graduated from Winthrop College in 1946 with a BA in Zoology. Subsequently, she worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratories Biological Division, studying the effects of radiation on living things. While at Oak Ridge, she met her husband, William ("Bill") Randolph Martin. They were married for 56 years. After their marriage, Frances and Bill moved to Austin, Texas, where Bill completed his doctorate in Microbiology at the University of Texas.Bill was offered a job at the University of Chicago and they settled in Park Forest, Illinois, raising their family there. In 1982, Bill accepted a job at The Mercer University School of Medicine and Frances and Bill relocated to Macon, Georgia, where they lived together until Bill's death in 2005. In 2017, Frances moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, to be close to her daughter and son in law.Frances was a dedicated teacher. She taught 7 th and 8 th grade science at O.W. Huth Upper Grade Center in Matteson, Illinois, for 18 years. After moving to Macon, Georgia, she taught high school biology at Stratford Academy.Frances was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a dedicated aunt and great aunt. Frances is survived by her two children, Caroline (Dale) Withers, and Randy (Melanie) Martin, grandchildren, Katherine (Brian) Withers Armstrong, James (Anna) Withers, Jonathan Withers, Andrew (Jessica) Martin, and Christopher (Taylor) Martin, great grandchildren, Clara, Anna, and Hudson Armstrong, Olivia and James Withers, Ethan, Mason, and Harper Martin, and Samuel, Elsie and Benjamin Martin, and many nieces and nephews.Frances was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Chicago Heights Illinois, where she was an Elder. She was also a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Macon, Georgia, where she sang in the choir and served on many committees over the years.Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, there will not be a formal funeral service at this time. Family will gather to remember Frances's life at a later date. Memorials and tributes may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, Macon, Georgia, or to Thornwell Children's Home, (info@thornwell.org).Frances's memory and her devotion to her friends and family will be cherished. "Say not in grief she is no more, but in thankfulness, that she was."