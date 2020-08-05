Frances Nabers
Thornton
September 6, 1929 - August 2, 2020
Gray, GA- Frances Nabers Thornton, 90, of Gray, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bradley Baptist Church with the Reverend Steve Johnson officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bradley Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Bradley Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Bradley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 61, Gray, GA 31032.
Before retiring from Jones County Department of Family and Children Services in 1984, Mrs. Thornton worked as a secretary at Bibb Manufacturing Company, Lynn Haven Nursing Home, and was a co-owner of Thornton Grocery Store in Bradley. She was a member of Bradley Baptist Church, where she was a former children's Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. She was also a former director of WMU (Women's Missionary Union) and former member of the Gray Garden Club. She loved fishing, gardening, cooking, collecting recipes, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mrs. Thornton was preceded in death by her brother, Maurice Nabers, Jr., sister, Margaret Welsh, great-grandchild, Breanna Thornton, and daughter-in-law, Deborah Smith Thornton.
Mrs. Thornton is survived by her husband of 71 years, George Cornelious Thornton of Gray; children, Neil Thornton (Margaret) of Gray, Sam Thornton (Joan) of Monticello, Georgia, Paul Thornton (Ellen) of Dahlonegha, Georgia, Jan Greene (Norm) of Gray, Edward Thornton (Lee) of Greensboro, Georgia, and Joe Thornton (Tanya) of Gray; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Frances Nabers Thornton