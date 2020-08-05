1/1
Frances Nabers Thornton
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Nabers
Thornton
September 6, 1929 - August 2, 2020
Gray, GA- Frances Nabers Thornton, 90, of Gray, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bradley Baptist Church with the Reverend Steve Johnson officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bradley Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Bradley Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Bradley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 61, Gray, GA 31032.
Before retiring from Jones County Department of Family and Children Services in 1984, Mrs. Thornton worked as a secretary at Bibb Manufacturing Company, Lynn Haven Nursing Home, and was a co-owner of Thornton Grocery Store in Bradley. She was a member of Bradley Baptist Church, where she was a former children's Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. She was also a former director of WMU (Women's Missionary Union) and former member of the Gray Garden Club. She loved fishing, gardening, cooking, collecting recipes, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mrs. Thornton was preceded in death by her brother, Maurice Nabers, Jr., sister, Margaret Welsh, great-grandchild, Breanna Thornton, and daughter-in-law, Deborah Smith Thornton.
Mrs. Thornton is survived by her husband of 71 years, George Cornelious Thornton of Gray; children, Neil Thornton (Margaret) of Gray, Sam Thornton (Joan) of Monticello, Georgia, Paul Thornton (Ellen) of Dahlonegha, Georgia, Jan Greene (Norm) of Gray, Edward Thornton (Lee) of Greensboro, Georgia, and Joe Thornton (Tanya) of Gray; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Frances Nabers Thornton



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bradley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bradley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved