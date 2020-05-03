Frances Plummer Smith
August 13, 1930 - April 30, 2020
Macon, GA- A private graveside service for Frances Plummer Smith is 11:00A.M., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Smith, 89, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories forever: her daughter, Cheryl Smith-Andrews; granddaughter, Adreanna N. Chester; one sister-in-law, Daisy Smith all of Macon, Georgia.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Frances Plummer Smith
August 13, 1930 - April 30, 2020
Macon, GA- A private graveside service for Frances Plummer Smith is 11:00A.M., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Smith, 89, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories forever: her daughter, Cheryl Smith-Andrews; granddaughter, Adreanna N. Chester; one sister-in-law, Daisy Smith all of Macon, Georgia.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
View the online memorial for Frances Plummer Smith
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.