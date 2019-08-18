Guest Book View Sign Service Information Moores Funeral Home & Crematory 301 S. Wayne St. Milledgeville , GA 31061 (478)-452-3024 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Moores Funeral Home & Crematory 301 S. Wayne St. Milledgeville , GA 31061 Memorial service 11:00 AM Moores Funeral Home & Crematory 301 S. Wayne St. Milledgeville , GA 31061 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Reid Stauffer

Milledgeville, Georgia- Frances Reid Stauffer, 99, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Pavilion at Marquette. She was born in Devereux, GA on November 17, 1919, to the late Rufus Rogers Reid and Cora Lee Martin Reid. She spent her formative years in Milledgeville, GA and graduated from Georgia State College for Women with a degree in Nursing. Frances was married for 42 years to Raymond H. Stauffer, until his passing in 1982. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Wilton R. Reid, Luther T. Reid, and Carlton J. Reid, and sisters Evelyn Reid Rucker and Martha Reid Beckham. Following the passing of her husband, she devoted her life to volunteer work. She was a fulltime volunteer for 37 years at St. Vincent's Hospital at 86th Street in Indianapolis, IN and St. Vincent's Carmel Hospital, in Carmel, IN. Frances was also a member of St. Vincent's Seton Society, the St. Vincent Hospital Guild, of which she was President from 1985 – 1987, and a past member of the St. Vincent Hospital Advisory Board. She was a member of the Goodwill Industries Guild, volunteered at the Indianapolis Museum of Art for 20 years and was a member of the IMA Alliance. In 1986, she received the Hamilton County Volunteer of the Year Award and in 2000 she received the WRTV Channel 6 Leadership Award. In 2014, the Volunteer Services Office at St. Vincent's Hospital 86th Street was dedicated in celebration of Frances Stauffer, donated by John R. and Donna S. Hall. In 2015, she received the Indianapolis Business Journal "Healthcare Heroes Award – Volunteer Category", and in that same year she received The Golden Hoosier Award from the State of Indiana. This is the highest honor bestowed upon a senior citizen by the State of Indiana. She is survived by her brother, James E. Reid (Ouida) of Auburndale, FL; daughters, Saundra Martin of Macon, GA and Donna S. Hall (John) of Lexington, KY; granddaughter, Fran Rowe (Allen) of Macon, GA, and grandson John L. Hall of Ayer, MA; great-granddaughter, Alexis Rowe of Macon, GA; many beloved nieces and a nephew, as well as her grand-dogs, Baby Girl and Jake of Lexington, KY. The family is grateful for the wonderful care and support given over the years by everyone at Marquette Manor and Marquette Pavilion. They would also like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Senior Home Companions, Christina McCann (health care coordinator), Marie Hawkins and Frances' many loving friends. Frances will be remembered as a southern lady of grace and charm and a loving soul with great compassion. She was a much beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the St. Vincent Foundation, Frances R. Stauffer Fund, 8402 Harcourt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260.

The family will receive friends at a visitation on Monday, August 19, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Moores Funeral Home, 301 S. Wayne Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 330 S. Liberty Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery in Milledgeville.

Visit

Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Frances Reid Stauffer



Frances Reid StaufferMilledgeville, Georgia- Frances Reid Stauffer, 99, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Pavilion at Marquette. She was born in Devereux, GA on November 17, 1919, to the late Rufus Rogers Reid and Cora Lee Martin Reid. She spent her formative years in Milledgeville, GA and graduated from Georgia State College for Women with a degree in Nursing. Frances was married for 42 years to Raymond H. Stauffer, until his passing in 1982. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Wilton R. Reid, Luther T. Reid, and Carlton J. Reid, and sisters Evelyn Reid Rucker and Martha Reid Beckham. Following the passing of her husband, she devoted her life to volunteer work. She was a fulltime volunteer for 37 years at St. Vincent's Hospital at 86th Street in Indianapolis, IN and St. Vincent's Carmel Hospital, in Carmel, IN. Frances was also a member of St. Vincent's Seton Society, the St. Vincent Hospital Guild, of which she was President from 1985 – 1987, and a past member of the St. Vincent Hospital Advisory Board. She was a member of the Goodwill Industries Guild, volunteered at the Indianapolis Museum of Art for 20 years and was a member of the IMA Alliance. In 1986, she received the Hamilton County Volunteer of the Year Award and in 2000 she received the WRTV Channel 6 Leadership Award. In 2014, the Volunteer Services Office at St. Vincent's Hospital 86th Street was dedicated in celebration of Frances Stauffer, donated by John R. and Donna S. Hall. In 2015, she received the Indianapolis Business Journal "Healthcare Heroes Award – Volunteer Category", and in that same year she received The Golden Hoosier Award from the State of Indiana. This is the highest honor bestowed upon a senior citizen by the State of Indiana. She is survived by her brother, James E. Reid (Ouida) of Auburndale, FL; daughters, Saundra Martin of Macon, GA and Donna S. Hall (John) of Lexington, KY; granddaughter, Fran Rowe (Allen) of Macon, GA, and grandson John L. Hall of Ayer, MA; great-granddaughter, Alexis Rowe of Macon, GA; many beloved nieces and a nephew, as well as her grand-dogs, Baby Girl and Jake of Lexington, KY. The family is grateful for the wonderful care and support given over the years by everyone at Marquette Manor and Marquette Pavilion. They would also like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Senior Home Companions, Christina McCann (health care coordinator), Marie Hawkins and Frances' many loving friends. Frances will be remembered as a southern lady of grace and charm and a loving soul with great compassion. She was a much beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the St. Vincent Foundation, Frances R. Stauffer Fund, 8402 Harcourt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260.The family will receive friends at a visitation on Monday, August 19, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Moores Funeral Home, 301 S. Wayne Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 330 S. Liberty Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery in Milledgeville.Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close