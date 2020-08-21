1/1
Frances Roberts Taylor
1927 - 2020
Frances Roberts Taylor
05/04/1927 - 08/18/2020
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- Frances Inez White Roberts Taylor, 93, of Old Prospect Church Rd., passed away Tuesday in Dublin.
Services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Max Brannon Funeral Home in Calhoun, GA. Burial will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Pickens County.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Calhoun, GA the daughter of the late John Morgan White and Bessie Townsend White. She was the widow of the late Joe C. Roberts and the late Donnie M. Taylor. She was preceded in death by her children, Patricia Long, Larry Joe Roberts, Steven Roberts, Wayne Roberts, and Anthony Roberts. Her Grandchildren, Lisa Whitcup, Scott Roberts, and Terry Floyd. Frances was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Donald) Floyd. Six Siblings, Nine Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews and other family in the north Georgia mountains
The family will receive friends Friday from 3:00PM to 8:00PM in Max Brannon Funeral Home, 705 Old Red Bud Rd., Calhoun, GA 30701
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, GA has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Max Brannon Funeral Home
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Max Brannon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
