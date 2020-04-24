Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Graveside service 3:00 PM Parkway Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Frances V. (Prosser) Annis

June 18, 1926 - April 21, 2020

Perry, GA- Frances V. (Prosser) Annis, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Summerhill Senior Living Community in Perry, Georgia. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private graveside service for family only, will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Parkway Memorial Gardens, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Dr. Owen Bozeman and Dr. Bob Dilks will be officiating. For those who wish to attend the service via live streaming, please visit Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel's Facebook page at

Miss Frances was born on June 18, 1926 in Thomasville, Georgia to the late Samuel Theodore and Dora Mae (Davidson) Prosser. She served in the Houston County Probate Court for 35 years as chief clerk, until she was elected as the Houston County Probate Judge for the remaining 8 years until her retirement in 1996. Miss Frances was a member of the Probate Judge's Association, County Officers Association, and a 1996 Liberty Bell Award Recipient. She served on the Board of Directors for the Rainbow House Children's Resource Center, was a charter member and served as President of the Houston County Legal Secretaries Association. Miss Frances was a Christian with a strong faith in Christ. She was a devoted member of Central Baptist Church since 1958, where she was faithful to the New Beginnings Sunday school class. In addition to her to her parents, Miss Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Edward H. (Eddie) Annis, a sister, 3 brothers and a grandson. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Judy Golden of Warner Robins, GA, Ted Annis of Savannah, GA and Jackie Beard of Centerville, GA; granddaughter: Lisa Kelly (Cary) of Watkinsville, GA; great-granddaughter: Hannah Willoughby (Scott); great-grandsons: Hunter Haskins and Bryce Kelly; great-great granddaughter: Atti Willoughby as well as several nieces and a nephew.

The family would like to thank Summerhill Senior Living, hallway 600, for their compassionate and attentive care that they gave to their mother.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make donations to the Upward or the Music ministries of Central Baptist Church, 1120 Lake Joy Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088, or Heart of Georgia Hospice.

