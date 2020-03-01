Frances W. Sheffield
February 29, 1960 - February 17, 2020
Lawrenceville, GA- Ms. Frances W. Sheffield, 59, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away February 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Greenwood Baptist Church, 3400 Gray Highway, Gray, Georgia at 11:00AM. The Reverend Kim Washburn will officiate.
Ms. Sheffield was born in Macon, Georgia, February 29, 1960. She attended school in Jones County, Georgia from the first grade through the twelfth grade and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Georgia. She was a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan and especially loved college football.
In 1984, she married and moved to the Atlanta area, and she lived in Lawrenceville, Georgia for over thirty years. Ms. Sheffield worked for Greentree Landscaping for twelve years, beginning as a service technician, and eventually bought part ownership in the business. Ms. Sheffield had a great love for animals and had at least one for most of her life. All her animals came to her by being rescued. Ms. Sheffield was of the Baptist faith.
Ms. Sheffield is preceded in death by her grandparents, C.B. and Pauline Washburn and Jack and Ann Lee Sheffield; and her father, Thomas "Tommy" Sheffield.
Ms. Sheffield is survived by her daughter, Annaclaire L. Orris; mother, Hilda W. Sheffield; and sister, Terri L. Sheffield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to .
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020