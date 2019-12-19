|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Forsyth United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Forsyth United Methodist Church
Frances Wilder Mitchell
November 8, 1922 - December 16, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Frances Wilder Mitchell, 97, of Forsyth, Georgia, passed away at her home on December 16, 2019. A lifelong resident of Forsyth, she was born on November 8, 1922, to Frank N. Wilder and Hattie May Maynard Wilder. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of sixty-three years, Dr. James V. Mitchell; her only sibling, Frank N. Wilder, Jr.; sister-in-law, Billie Wilder Baxley; and sons-in-law, Billy Lancaster of Forsyth and Eric Engstrom of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Mrs. Mitchell attended Bessie Tift College and business school in Atlanta, where she lived with her aunt who introduced her to the young army dental student whom she married January 1, 1944. They were the parents of four daughters; Sandra Mitchell and Frances Mitchell Lancaster of Forsyth, Anne Mitchell Stephens (Clyde) of Conyers, and Jamille Mitchell Sergent (Rod) of Ponte Vedra, Florida; they had three grandchildren: Dr. Jill Lancaster (Chris Ivey) and Preston Lancaster (Danielle) of Forsyth and Mallory Ovando (Marion) of Inglewood, California. A great grandson, Kade Lancaster of Forsyth, is the latest addition to the family. A number of nieces and nephews survive as well.
Mrs. Mitchell was a homemaker as well as a loving and attentive wife and mother. She was an accomplished seamstress, furniture restorer, artist, and bridge player. She was a member of Monroe County China Painters. She planted almost every tree and bush on her property, which had once been a sagebrush field, and maintained it herself for many years.
A loyal member of Forsyth United Methodist Church, she served in many ways. When her children were young, she supported all youth activities; in later years she was a leader in the United Methodist Women and her Sunday School Class. She and the wives of former ministers Clyde Smith and Mottee Smith instituted the tradition of the Chrismon tree for the sanctuary during the Advent season. They made each ornament by hand.
The family wishes to thank the following friends and caregivers for their loving and loyal care; Alice May Grier, Sallie Clements, Bea Mallory, Kittie Washington, Florence Simmons, Bridgitt Clements, Sharon Willis, and Brenda Watkins.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be held at Forsyth United Methodist Church on Friday, December 20, at 3PM with private burial to follow. Visitation will be at the church from 2PM until 3PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to honor Mrs. Mitchell's memory may contribute to the Forsyth United Methodist Church, Box 108, Forsyth, GA 31029; the Billy Lancaster Forestry Youth Camp ,c/o Becky Watson, Box 187, Thomaston, GA 30286; or any .
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
