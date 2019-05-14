Frances Williamson "Nita" Wilson
Jones County, Georgia- Frances "Nita" Williamson Wilson, 86, of Joycliff Terrace, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at an Atlanta area hospital. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Wednesdsay, May 15, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Memorial services will be held at a later date on the family farm in Virginia.
Mrs. Wilson was born March 1, 1933, in Dinwidde, Virginia and had lived in Jones County for the past sixteen years. She was the daughter of the late John Edward Williamson and Dorothy Claiborne Williamson. Mrs. Wilson was a former volunteer for the Jones County Pre-Kindergarten and was an accomplished artist, her murals can be found throughout Gray. She was also a master gardener, always willing to help others in need and had a special place in her heart for children and animals. Mrs Wilson will be remembered for her masterful baking, especially her coconut cakes and lemon pies. She was also an intrepid traveler, who visited and lived in many countries. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Anne Dalton and Jimmie Williamson.
Mrs.Wilson is survived by her daughters: Dr. Bobbie Person, Joan Smart and Donna Womble; sister: Vera Moore; brother: Ashland Williamson; grandchildren: Juli Karp, Kristi Ambroise, Michael Frazier, Mara Karell, Lane Womble and Eric Womble and by nine great-grandchildren;
Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2019