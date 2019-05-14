Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Williamson "Nita" Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Jones County, Georgia- Frances "Nita" Williamson Wilson, 86, of Joycliff Terrace, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at an Atlanta area hospital. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Wednesdsay, May 15, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Memorial services will be held at a later date on the family farm in Virginia.

Mrs. Wilson was born March 1, 1933, in Dinwidde, Virginia and had lived in Jones County for the past sixteen years. She was the daughter of the late John Edward Williamson and Dorothy Claiborne Williamson. Mrs. Wilson was a former volunteer for the Jones County Pre-Kindergarten and was an accomplished artist, her murals can be found throughout Gray. She was also a master gardener, always willing to help others in need and had a special place in her heart for children and animals. Mrs Wilson will be remembered for her masterful baking, especially her coconut cakes and lemon pies. She was also an intrepid traveler, who visited and lived in many countries. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Anne Dalton and Jimmie Williamson.

Mrs.Wilson is survived by her daughters: Dr. Bobbie Person, Joan Smart and Donna Womble; sister: Vera Moore; brother: Ashland Williamson; grandchildren: Juli Karp, Kristi Ambroise, Michael Frazier, Mara Karell, Lane Womble and Eric Womble and by nine great-grandchildren;

Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Frances "Nita" Williamson Wilson. Please visit our online memorial at





View the online memorial for Frances Williamson "Nita" Wilson





Frances Williamson "Nita" WilsonJones County, Georgia- Frances "Nita" Williamson Wilson, 86, of Joycliff Terrace, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at an Atlanta area hospital. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Wednesdsay, May 15, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Memorial services will be held at a later date on the family farm in Virginia.Mrs. Wilson was born March 1, 1933, in Dinwidde, Virginia and had lived in Jones County for the past sixteen years. She was the daughter of the late John Edward Williamson and Dorothy Claiborne Williamson. Mrs. Wilson was a former volunteer for the Jones County Pre-Kindergarten and was an accomplished artist, her murals can be found throughout Gray. She was also a master gardener, always willing to help others in need and had a special place in her heart for children and animals. Mrs Wilson will be remembered for her masterful baking, especially her coconut cakes and lemon pies. She was also an intrepid traveler, who visited and lived in many countries. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Anne Dalton and Jimmie Williamson.Mrs.Wilson is survived by her daughters: Dr. Bobbie Person, Joan Smart and Donna Womble; sister: Vera Moore; brother: Ashland Williamson; grandchildren: Juli Karp, Kristi Ambroise, Michael Frazier, Mara Karell, Lane Womble and Eric Womble and by nine great-grandchildren;Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Frances "Nita" Williamson Wilson. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close