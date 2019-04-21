Frances Wilma Moore Harris Thank You!!!
September 23, 1941 - February 22, 2019
Macon, Georgia- To the family and many friends of the late Frances Wilma Moore Harris, we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many acts of kindness, condolences and support received during our loss. Our gratitude and appreciation to Navient Health and Staff, Pastor Cleveland Jarrell, Associate Minister David Harden and our loving church family of Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care in Macon, Overtyme Bar and Grill, the Mount Pleasant Association, GMBC District 6 Ushers and Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.
If roses grow in Heaven Lord please pick a bunch for us.
Place them in our mother's arms and tell her they are from us.
Tell her we love her and miss her and when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.
Because remembering her is easy we do it every day
But there is an ache within our heart that will never go away.
Words alone can't express what you've done for us. Our beloved Frances will never be forgotten and lives daily in our hearts, mind and soul. She touched each of us in a very special way.
Sincerely
The Harris Family
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019