Frances "Fran" Wilson Martin
|
October 15, 1948 - March 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Frances "Fran" Wilson Martin, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, March 29, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Morgan Kerr officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday night from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1848 Tucker Road, Macon, 31220.
Fran was born in Forsyth, Georgia, to the late Marvin Alexander "Bill" Wilson and Eloise Sosebee Wilson and was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Speir. She was the Secretary to the Superintendent at Atlanta Gas Light for many years and also worked for JC Penney. Later, she was employed by Alfa Insurance. Fran was a faithful member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, James Martin; sons, Alex (Heather) Martin and Craig (Summer) Martin; grandchildren, Grace, Madelyn, Callie, and Marlee Martin; siblings, Joyce (Levoy) Cagle, Kathy Gooden, Diane (Larry) Letson, Billie (Tommy) Herndon and Ricky (Melody) Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019