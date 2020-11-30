Francine Moore
May 18, 1935 - November 27, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Francine Moore peacefully transitioned from this life to the next on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was 85.
Mrs. Moore was born the youngest of five siblings on May 18, 1935, in Commerce, Georgia to the late Jeff David and Versie Wiley. A musical family, the Wileys became part of the Gospel group, The Rugged Four. As they traveled and sang, a young man named Johnny Moore noticed Francine and began following the group before introducing himself to her and eventually marrying her on June 23, 1957. During their 59 years of marriage, the United States Air Force moved them from state to state before they returned home to Georgia where they retired in 1973 with their four children. One day, Jehovah's Witnesses knocked on the door and offered Mrs. Moore the Good News of a New Kingdom. She dedicated her life to Jehovah and has been one of his faithful witnesses for more than 40 years.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughters, Patricia Dobbs (Clyde) and Gail Moore (Langston), both of Macon; her sons, Terry Moore (Debbie) of Warner Robins and Victor Moore (Flori) of Chesapeake, Virginia; her grandchildren, Sean Moore (Kendra), Danielle Steele, Brett Moore, Christopher Moore, Amia Dixon (Terrence), Monika Taliaferro (Jason), Johnny Michael Moore, and Megan Francine Moore; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Mrs. Moore's family will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Masks are strongly encouraged for all those attending the visitation. The family will hold a private funeral service celebrating her life with Roger Kitchens and Billy Whitmire officiating.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.