Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
View Map
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
FRANCIS ALAN ABELL
May 30, 1952 - October 5, 2019
Jasper, GA- Francis Alan Abell, age 67, a resident of Louisville, KY and Jasper, GA, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Northside Hospital Cherokee. Alan was a 1970 graduate of Northside High School in Warner Robbins. He was retired from UPS, where he made some of his best lifelong friends, who knew him as "Frank ". He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the J-Town fire department and loved to golf, bowl, and read Stephen King novels. Most of all he loved his beloved grandchildren. Alan was also a University of Kentucky Fan, "Go Cats-OohOoh".
He was born on May 30, 1952 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Joseph Claybourn Abell and Edna Florence Head Buchanan who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by Stepfather, Ed Buchanan and his niece, Taylor Underwood.
Survivors include: Daughter, Samantha (Justin) Wilson, Louisville, KY; Grandchildren, Xander Abell, Ryder P., and Piper Jo Wilson, all of Louisville, KY; Samantha's Mother, Jeanne Abell, Louisville, KY; Step-Mother, Doris Abell, Crestwood, KY; Sisters; Deborah (Mike) Garner, St.Johns, Florida; Pam (James) Piper, Jasper, GA; Gina Abell Wells, Prospect, KY; Rhonda (Bobby) Sedoris, Lagrange, KY; and Janna Abell, Crestwood, KY. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and by his faithful companion, Skeeter the cat.
Visitation will be held at Buckner Christian Church, 2714 Old Cedar Point Rd., LaGrange, KY on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4-6pm with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a gift to Christian Academy of Louisville - Southwest Campus in honor of his grandkids. Donations can be mailed to 8307 St. Andrews Church Road, Louisville, KY 40258 Attn: Mrs. Anna Carson.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory in Jasper, GA.
Online condolences may be made at www.roperfuneralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019
