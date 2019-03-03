Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis E. Pierson. View Sign

Francis E. Pierson

January 2, 1965 - February 28, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- After a grueling battle with brain cancer, Francis E. Pierson passed away at home, with her husband David by her side, on February 28, 2019.

Francis was born on January 2, 1965 in Alexandria, Louisiana, one of sixteen children born to Bobbie and Hosea Beasley. An emergent leader, her close knit family was always a great source of pride for Francis. Even into adulthood, Francis always had a keen interest with each of her sibling's well-being.

Above any academic or workplace achievements, Francis adored her family and especially embraced her role of grandmother to her two grandkids – Taren Andrew and Mila Francis. Living what she believed - Faith in God, Love of Family, and Compassion for others were the guiding lights for Francis' entire life. Having never met a stranger, Francis warm smile and sympathetic ear enabled her to connect with others in a way few people can. Whether it was being a good listener, standing up to authority, aiding with health issues, helping make ends meet, or consoling affairs of the heart, Francis was always willing to do what it took to get results.

Francis is survived by her husband and best friend David R. Pierson, son David Andrew Pierson, daughter-in-law Tiffany S. Pierson, grandson Taren A. Pierson, and grand-daughter Mila Francis Pierson all of Warner Robins. Additionally, Francis is survived by brothers Bobby Ray Beasley, Roland Beasley, Melvin Beasley, Charles Beasley, Andre Beasley, Gerald Beasley, Kevin Beasley, Bryan Beasley and sisters Janice Beasley, Michelle Roberts, Lisa Godin, Yvette Stewart, Gwen McCue, and Pam Beasley.

She is preceded in death by son Steven R. Pierson, parents Bobbie E Burns, and Hosea J. Beasley III, brothers Hosea Beasley Jr, Ronald Beasley and David Beasley.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Word in Season Ministries. At the family's request burial will be private.

Contributions in memory of Francis may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631 or the Heart of GA Hospice at 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close