Francis O. Marble
May 11, 1935 - April 15, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Warner Robins, GA – Francis O. Marble went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with his beloved family at his bedside. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Francis was born on May 11, 1935 in Rochester, New Hampshire to the late Mary Swan and Alyn Marble. Francis faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. After his career in the military he continued to serve his country as a civilian as a logistics technician at Robins Air Force Base. Francis was an avid music collector especially Glen Miller records. He will be remembered as a loving person who was always the life of the party. He will be remembered most for his love and relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving grandson, Andy and stepsister, Mary Ellen.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 65 years, Lorraine G. Marble; Children, Doreen Morrison and Jeff Marble; Grandsons, Jason, Joshua; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchildren, and Step-sister, Geraldine.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020