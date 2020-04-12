Frank B. Giles (1930 - 2020)
Frank B. Giles
Unadilla, GA- Frank Giles, 90, died Friday.
Survivors: wife, Susie Giles; sons, Don (Ramona), David (Teresa), Mike (Carla) and Frank; grandchildren Jeremy (Zada) and Maggie; great granddaughter, Harper.
He owned Giles & Hodge Farm Center in Unadilla.
Services: private.
Drive-thru visitation: 5-7PM Monday at the residence.
Memorials: First Baptist Church, 911 Cherry Street, Unadilla, 31091 or Pruitt Health Hospice, 708 East 16th Avenue, Cordele, 31015.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2020
