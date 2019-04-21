Frank Brown Sr.
|
August 12, 1957 - April 18, 2019
Macon , GA- Frank Brown, Sr., 61, Warner Robins, GA, returned to his heavenly home on April 18, 2019 after a valiant battle with an extended illness.
He is survived by a devoted wife, Lois (Nixon) Brown, and four children.
A Memorial wake will be held on Monday, April 22nd from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home located at 2714 Montpelier Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Homegoing services will be held on Tuesday at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, Macon Georgia, April 23rd at One o'clock. Transition will be at Glen Haven Memorial Garden on Houston Rd.
The family will receive visitors from 2:00-8:00 PM.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019