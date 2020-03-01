Frank DeLoach
January 4, 1940 - February 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Frank DeLoach, 80, of Macon, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Reverend Andy Oxford officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment following the service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 7015 Rivoli Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020