May 24, 1936 - February 12, 2019

Forsyth, GA- Frank Durden was born on May 24, 1936 in Macon, Ga. His parents were A.C. Durden, Sr. and Ruth Dunbar Durden. Frank grew up in the Methodist Children's Home on Pierce Ave in Macon where his parents were the superintendents for many years. His graduation from Lanier High School in 1955 was followed by working and serving with the Naval Reserve in Macon.

Frank worked for Peeler Hardware Company, Macon before his marriage to Clarise Taylor of Forsyth who he met on a blind date. They moved to Florida where Frank traveled as a manufacturers' representative for various sporting goods companies. In 1965, they returned to their roots in Forsyth where he continued to travel the southeast.

Frank was a loving and supportive husband and considered his daughters and grandchildren his greatest blessings. He enjoyed his cabin in the woods, hunting, fishing, and several trips to the Western states, British Columbia, Cabo San Lucas, Grand Bahama, Florida and Alaska to pursue his passion for the outdoors.

His parents, sister and brother-in-law Jackie and Bill Harrison preceded him in death. Surviving family include his wife of 58 years, Clarise, daughters Denise (Tracy) Buff of Forsyth, Clarissa Ciolkosz (Doug Krutsinger) Inwood, West Virginia, brother A. C. Durden (Nell) Macon, grandchildren Bridget Buff (Richard Hessler) Atlanta, Trason Buff of Forsyth, William, Andrew and Thomas Ciolkosz of Inwood, West Virginia and various nieces and nephews.

His devoted caregivers Mary Ellis, Neek Barkley, Sabrina Davis and Valerie Harris attended faithfully to Frank during these last few years of his illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, P.O. Box 2525, Macon GA 31204, The Newton Youth Fund or Meals on Wheels, First Baptist Church, 95 West Morse Street, Forsyth, GA 31029.

Burial will be private.

Please visit

Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.





Frank Durden



86 W. Main St.

Forsyth , GA 31029

86 W. Main St.
Forsyth , GA 31029
478-994-4266

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close