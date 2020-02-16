Frank Glover
Gray, GA- Funeral services for Frank Glover will be held 11 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Body of Christ, Gray Highway. Rev. Joe Ridley will officiate. Rev. Bernard Dennard will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, Milledgeville. Mr. Glover, 85, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Annie M. Glover; ten children; four sisters; twenty grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 412 GA Hwy 22 E., Gray, GA.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020