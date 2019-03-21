Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frank Huthnance

March 12, 1938 - January 5, 2019

Athens, GA- Frank McAllister Huthnance, age 80, passed away on Jan. 5 from complications with pneumonia. He and his wife of 52 years, Ximena Espinosa Huthnance, had recently moved from Clearwater Beach, FL to Suwanee, GA to be near their grandchildren. He was born in 1938 to Frank A. Huthnance, Jr. and Helen Banks Johnson Huthnance. He graduated from Lanier High School and from Mercer University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha. He was also a 2nd Lt in the U.S.

Frank loved family get togethers and they made frequent camping trips. On July 30, 2016, he and his wife celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family reunion to Quito, Ecuador, where they renewed their wedding vows in the same church that they were married in. Then they all went on a trip through the Amazon. There are many photos of this on his Facebook page. Their latest camping trip was to High Falls Park this past October.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six daughters, Catherine Huthnance, Elizabeth Diaz and Maria Huthnance of Suwanee, Michelle Moody (Jeff) of Lawrenceville, Ximena Huthnance of Miami and Helen Huthnance (Anthony Pezzola) of Santiago, Chile and 15 grandchildren. Other survivors include his sister, Anne Huthnance of Macon, a nephew R. Stephen Rasul of Bonaire and several great nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass was held on Jan. 10 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, GA where he is interred. A memorial mass will be held on Sat. March 23 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon, GA where he was baptized and later was a member of the Knights of Columbus.





