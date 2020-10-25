Frank Javan "Van" Foster
JONES COUNTY, Georgia- Frank Javan "Van" Foster, 76, of Frank Foster Road, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at a local hospital. The family met friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Gazebo of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church. Funeral services followed at 2:00pm, with Rev. John Haney officiating. Interment was held at Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Foster was born October 28, 1943, in Jones County to the late Frank M. Foster and Frances Smallwood Foster. He honorably served his country with the United States Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant with twenty years of service. After his service he was the owner and operator of Foster's Hardware and was a devoted and active member of Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Mary Gibson Foster and his second wife: Mary Crosby Foster.
Mr. Foster is survived by his companion: Patricia Bishop; children and spouses: Raymond and Kimberly Foster and Lisa and Robert Comito; grandchildren: David Williams, Heather Foster; five step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; siblings: Barbara Williams, Betty and Carl Reese and Faye and Charles Reese and by many extended family members.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church, 132 Pitts Chapel Road, Macon, Georgia 31217.
