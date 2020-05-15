Frank Wynn Jr.
January 9, 1969 - May 9, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A graveside service for Mr. Frank Wynn Jr. Will be held today Friday May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his Mother, Daisy Mae Wynn; Brothers: Pastor David B. Wynn (Angel), Carl Lee Lawrence, Darien Lawrence; Sister, Bessie Wynn; Three nieces Kayal Wynn, Brianna Wynn, Ariel Wynn; Nephew, Brinson Craft; Great- niece Aamonie Craft; One devoted God-Mother Daisy Bell Davis; and a host of uncles, aunties, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
View the online memorial for Frank Wynn Jr.
January 9, 1969 - May 9, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A graveside service for Mr. Frank Wynn Jr. Will be held today Friday May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his Mother, Daisy Mae Wynn; Brothers: Pastor David B. Wynn (Angel), Carl Lee Lawrence, Darien Lawrence; Sister, Bessie Wynn; Three nieces Kayal Wynn, Brianna Wynn, Ariel Wynn; Nephew, Brinson Craft; Great- niece Aamonie Craft; One devoted God-Mother Daisy Bell Davis; and a host of uncles, aunties, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
View the online memorial for Frank Wynn Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.