FRANKIE HEATON
1953 - Feb. 21, 2020
Eastman, GA- HAZEL FRANKIE YAWN HEATON, age 66, of Eastman, GA, died Friday, February 21, 2020.
Frankie was a member of Mable White Baptist Church in Macon and daughter of the late Sara Mac Jones Yawn and Frank Yawn.
Survivors: Daughter – Summer Heaton of Macon; Grandson – Jamir Spivey of Macon; Sister – Melody Yawn of Eastman; Brother – Robert "Bob" Yawn of Donaldsonville, GA; Nephew – Harold Lee "Bud" Smith. Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2020