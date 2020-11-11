Frankie Jones
November 24, 1930 - November 5, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Frankie Brown Jones, died November 5, 2020, at Coliseum Park Hospital in Macon, GA. She was born November 24, 1930, in Crisp County, Georgia, to Joseph Franklin Brown and Lillie Maude Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Roy D. Jones, her parents, four sisters, and a brother. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Marion Brown (Brenda) of Macon; her son Roger Jones (Rhonda) of Murfreesboro, TN, and her son Allen (A.R.) Jones (Elaine) of Macon; grandson Brandon Jones of Smyrna, TN; granddaughter Amber Myers of Murfreesboro, TN; grandson Allen Jones Jr of Bosque Farms, NM; four great-grandchildren, all of TN.
Mrs. Jones was educated in the Dooly County, GA schools, and was retired from Robins Air Force Base. She was a faithful member of Byron Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Living By Faith Sunday School Class. She was known to her family as an avid reader, wonderful cook, and seamstress. She and her late husband had enjoyed traveling with family and friends until recent years. They had lived together in their home in the Walden Road area since 1985. Their son Allen and his wife Elaine have lived in the home as caretakers for the last six years.
A private service for the family will be held as soon as possible, with a memorial service to be planned at Byron Baptist Church in the near future. Visitation for family and friends is scheduled for Friday evening, November 13, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Byron Baptist Church, Vision 2020 ministry, 100 W. White Rd. Byron, GA 31008.
Please sign the online guest registry at ww.heritagemfh.com
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.