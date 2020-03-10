Frankie Lee Sangster
09/11/1948 - 03/07/2020
UNADILLA, GA- Frankie Lee Sangster, 71, passed away Saturday at his residence.
Services will be private.
Mr. Sangster was born in Twiggs County, Georgia the son of the late Earl Eugene Sangster and Georgia Irene Thompson Sangster. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry F. Sangster and his siblings, David Sangster, Thelma Sangster, Virginia Hay, Earlene Leatherwood, Oscar Sangster, Watson Sangster, and Leonard Sangster. Frankie was a retired veteran of the United States Army and was an electrician. He was loved by all.
Survivors include his Husband, Thomas "Tazz" Smith. Children, Adam (Wendy) Sangster, Joshua (Candy) Sangster, and Amy (Shannon) Beasley. Grandchildren, Richard Tyler, Michelle Tyler, Ruth Ann Tyler, Zoie Sangster, Ethan Beasley, Ava Sangster, Abbigail Beasley, Phoebe Beasley, and Lorelei Beasley. His Sister, Carolyn Sangster.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Methodist Childrens Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204. www.themethodisthome.org
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2020