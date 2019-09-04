Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frankie Leigh Mann Mullis. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shirley Hills Baptist Church Funeral service 7:00 PM Shirley Hills Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Frankie Leigh Mann Mullis

August 30, 1949 - September 3, 2019

Kathleen, GA- Leigh Mullis has gone to Heaven! Praise the Lord! She is not lost.

Leigh was born on August 30, 1949 in Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, Georgia to the late John Thomas and Frankie Williams Lee Mann of Abbeville, Georgia. In 1967, she graduated with honors from Wilcox County High School in Rochelle. During high school, Leigh was very active in school clubs; being the editor of The Patriot (school's yearbook) and the statistician for the ball teams were her two favorite clubs to be in. She attended the

Leigh married Joseph Timothy "Tim" Mullis on November 28, 1969 at the First Baptist Church of Abbeville, Georgia and later moved to Warner Robins which would become their home. Tim and Leigh were blessed to be entrusted with two children, Tom and Victoria. Leigh was blessed to be reunited with her son, Joseph Michael Beaumont of Tifton. What joy the children gave her!

Tim and Leigh joined Shirley Hills Baptist Church in April of 1970. There she served in many positions including: Sunday School teacher, WMU Director, Youth Sunday School director, church clerk, greeter, Keenager President, member of the CLC Building Committee, education task force, wedding committee, decorations committee, VBS Director, and gopher and history committee. Leigh had the privilege of serving on mission trips from New York to Florida to Greece. Her greatest opportunity was to pray daily for many around the world for their salvation and their needs.

On top of her duties at church, Leigh was proud to serve the Georgia Baptist Convention through the Baptist Women Missionary Union of Georgia as Camp Chairman and Auditor. During her years as Camp Chairman, the rebuilding of Camp Pinnacle began with the first project being completed. Leigh traveled throughout the state leading conferences for WMU. During one of the GBC Conventions in Macon, she had the opportunity to serve on the convention planning committee where she was able to coordinate the reception for retiring director, Dr. James Griffith. Leigh served as WMU Director for Rehoboth Association for 10 years and on the Missions Committee as 10 mission churches were begun. She was a farmer and administrator.

Being a mother and grandmother were the greatest joys Leigh experienced. Watching her little ones come to know Jesus thrilled her heart. She looked forward to every opportunity to be with one of them. She enjoyed swimming, water skiing, fishing, boating, baseball, football, NASCAR, golf, soccer, and all of the U.S. Olympic games. Reading the morning paper after Leigh's devotional kept her up on the events of the world and community. She loved Warner Robins, the opportunities it afforded, and the international community.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Joseph Timothy "Tim" Mullis of Warner Robins; sons, Joseph Thomas "Tom" Mullis (Molly Lynn McHan Mullis) of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Joseph Michael "Mike" Beaumont (Celeste Sumner Beaumont) of Tifton; grandchildren, Jessica Terry Mullis, Victoria Tiffany Mullis, Callie Lynn Mullis, John Michael Beaumont, Joseph Brigmann Beaumont, and Kay Bailey Robinson; aunts, Sue Lee of Rochelle, Margaret Luffman of Ocala, Florida, and Vera Mann of Abbeville, Georgia; and a host of cousins and their families.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Shirley Hills Baptist Church. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 7 p.m. with Reverend Jacob Green and Reverend Andy Cook officiating. Leigh will be laid to rest the following day at 11 a.m. in Morningside Cemetery, Wilcox County.

Flowers will be accepted, but Leigh preferred that donations be given to Shirley Hills Baptist Church Building Fund or to .

