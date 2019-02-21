Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin D. Shirah. View Sign

Franklin D. Shirah

April 11, 1933 - February 19, 2019

Macon, GA- Franklin D. Shirah, 85, passed away February 19, 2019 in Macon, Georgia. A Celebration of his Life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street with visitation following. Burial will be private. Rev. Dr. Gary Abbott and Mr. Jim Crisp will officiate. The family wishes to thank the dedicated and devoted staff of Pine Point Hospice Care including, LaToya, Keisha, Fay, nurses Amy and Marie, and liaison Lori for their support during Mr. Shirah's illness. Flowers are accepted but donations can be made to Pine Point Hospice (Macon) or the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

Mr. Shirah was the son of the late Oscar and Alma Shirah and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha Shirah; two children, Sylvia Haynie (Laura Voss) and Robert Shirah of Tennessee; grandchildren, James P. Haynie (Ashlee), Franklin Michael Haynie all of New York and Rebecca Shirah Miller of Macon; one great grandchild, Madison Miller; a nephew, Tommy Holmes (Debbie); and a niece, Ann Holmes Hulett.

Mr. Shirah retired as a DMM Supervisor at RAFB after 37 years as a civil servant. He went on to serve 9 years as a Red Cross Disaster Relief Volunteer and enjoyed a successful second career as a professional story teller with "Grump Tales." Over the course of his life, Mr. Shirah was involved with Boy Scout, Lion's Club, Toastmasters, and after retirement he spent time working with Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed live theatre, serving as both an actor and a show director for productions at the Hawkinsville Opera House and as an actor at Stratford Academy and Macon Little Theatre. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Hawksinville. Together with Martha, he served as a delegate to the Baptist World Alliance, representing at conventions in China, England, Australia, and South America.

